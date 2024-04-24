Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,316 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after purchasing an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1,722.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 579,128 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 252,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 67.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

