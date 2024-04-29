Jennison Associates LLC Has $313,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 432,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after buying an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXPI stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

