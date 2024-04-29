Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

