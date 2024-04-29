Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
