Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $535.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535 ($6.72) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.43). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.72), with a volume of 913,528 shares traded.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £480.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 535 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
