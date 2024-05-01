Zacks Small Cap Comments on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dawson James started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,247,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Tonix Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 7.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.