Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,394,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,010 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,519,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,579,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,605,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,519,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,020,609,000 after buying an additional 287,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

