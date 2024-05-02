Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.