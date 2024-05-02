Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

