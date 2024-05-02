Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $283.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

