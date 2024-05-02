Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,131 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

