Cwm LLC Buys 15,216 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 5,301.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 495,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Stories

