Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Envista by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Envista by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Envista Stock Up 0.4 %

NVST stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

