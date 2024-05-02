GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

