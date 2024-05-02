GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

