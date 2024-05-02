Signaturefd LLC Sells 613 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 452,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 744,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 413,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Barclays upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

