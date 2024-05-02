SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,835,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $143.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

