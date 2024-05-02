Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

