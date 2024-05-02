UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.5 %

UBS stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.