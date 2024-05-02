Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $127.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.