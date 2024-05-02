Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

