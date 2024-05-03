GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,133 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

