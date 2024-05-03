Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $13.11 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $788.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

