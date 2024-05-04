Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

