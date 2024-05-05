Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

