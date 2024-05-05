GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.
