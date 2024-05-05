HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.73. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $508,844.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

