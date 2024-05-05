Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $19.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 69.98%. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

