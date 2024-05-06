Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

