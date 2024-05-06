Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.26 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.