Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.26 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.13.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
