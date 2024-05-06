Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.11 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.49% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAUG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $492,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.