Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.27 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $936.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

