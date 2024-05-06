Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.27 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $936.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

