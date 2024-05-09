Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GROV stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,987.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 52,523 shares of company stock worth $103,417 and sold 19,455 shares worth $32,263. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Further Reading

