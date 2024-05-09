Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 204 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,520,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $57.38 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.