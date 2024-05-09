Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,488,000 after buying an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,355,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.