Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XYL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

NYSE:XYL opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $133,945,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

