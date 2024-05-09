Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

