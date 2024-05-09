Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.