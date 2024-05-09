Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,970 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 276,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LYB stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

