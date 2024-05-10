Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BrightSpring Health Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of BTSG opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

