Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Twilio Stock Up 1.5 %

TWLO opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

