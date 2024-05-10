Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Shares Up 15.4%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 4,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

