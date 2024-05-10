Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Issued By William Blair

Get Toast alerts:

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toast in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE:TOST opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Toast by 481.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

