Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.33. 7,240,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 12,165,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ET. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

