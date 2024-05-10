Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 482.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 37.4 %
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 936,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 90,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seres Therapeutics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.