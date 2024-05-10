SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Trading 0.2% Higher

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.31). 710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.25 ($1.31).
SME Credit Realisation Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.50.
About SME Credit Realisation Fund
SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
