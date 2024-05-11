Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in April

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

ALVOF stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.21. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

About Alvopetro Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

