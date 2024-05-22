Insider Selling: AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Sells 55,043 Shares of Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 55,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $143,662.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 489,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Luis Dussan sold 105,076 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $253,233.16.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of AEye stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. AEye, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. AEye had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 8,382.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

