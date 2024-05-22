The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells $152,600.50 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REAL opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

