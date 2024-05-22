Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,340,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exponent by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $175,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,067 shares of company stock worth $858,165 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

