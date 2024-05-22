Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

